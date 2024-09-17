Left Menu

West Bengal CM Announces Key Reshuffle to Satisfy Junior Doctors' Demands

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the removal of top officials, including the Kolkata Police Commissioner, following demands from agitating junior doctors. Banerjee stated that most demands were accepted and urged doctors to resume work to alleviate public suffering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 00:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night announced the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the director of health services, and the director of medical education, in response to demands made by agitating junior doctors.

Following a meeting with the medics, Banerjee asserted that the discussions were 'fruitful' and claimed that nearly '99 percent of their demands have been accepted.' She noted that the name of the new Kolkata police commissioner would be announced after 4 PM on Tuesday

The chief minister urged the doctors to return to work, emphasizing that no punitive action would be taken against them. 'Common people are suffering,' she said, 'I would request them to rejoin work as most of their demands have been accepted.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

