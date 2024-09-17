Bill Gates Commends India’s Efforts in Tackling Malnutrition
In an interview with PTI, Bill Gates applauded India’s dedication to addressing malnutrition, noting the country's focus on comprehensive solutions. Gates highlighted India's strategies like the public feeding system and Midday Meal System, while also pointing out the positive impact of local philanthropy. He emphasized the importance of continued innovation and investment in health.
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and a prominent philanthropist, praised India for its dedicated efforts in combating malnutrition, giving the country 'an A' for its focused approach. Gates pointed out India's effective utilization of public feeding and Midday Meal systems as crucial strategies.
Speaking at the launch of the Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers Report 2024, Gates acknowledged India's candid recognition of its nutritional challenges and its significant investments in resolving these issues. He stressed that India's advancements in this realm could serve as a global model, particularly for regions grappling with severe malnutrition.
Gates also highlighted the growing domestic philanthropy within India, especially in the tech sector, which is contributing to health and nutrition initiatives. He underscored the critical role that innovative solutions and private sector investments play in enhancing health outcomes, urging for continued efforts to reduce malnutrition and drive economic growth.
