West Bengal Junior Doctors Resume Partial Services Amid Ongoing Agitation

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal have decided to partially withdraw their 'cease work' and resume emergency and essential services in state-run hospitals. This decision comes after the state government accepted most of their demands and issued directives on safety and security measures. Despite this, the doctors' fight for justice continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Agitating junior doctors announced their decision to 'partially' withdraw from their 'cease work' and rejoin emergency and essential services at state-run hospitals from Saturday. The West Bengal government has accepted most of their demands.

Having been on 'cease work' for the past 41 days due to the rape and murder of a female doctor, the medics will conclude their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan on Friday. Before doing so, they plan to march to the CBI office at CGO Complex.

'Given the flood situation in West Bengal and the state government's agreement to certain demands, we will partially resume emergency and essential services from Saturday,' stated an agitating doctor. The doctors emphasized they would not work in the Outpatient Department but would contribute to essential services, awaiting full implementation of the government's promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

