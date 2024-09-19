West Bengal Junior Doctors Resume Partial Services Amid Ongoing Agitation

Agitating junior doctors announced their decision to 'partially' withdraw from their 'cease work' and rejoin emergency and essential services at state-run hospitals from Saturday. The West Bengal government has accepted most of their demands.

Having been on 'cease work' for the past 41 days due to the rape and murder of a female doctor, the medics will conclude their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan on Friday. Before doing so, they plan to march to the CBI office at CGO Complex.

'Given the flood situation in West Bengal and the state government's agreement to certain demands, we will partially resume emergency and essential services from Saturday,' stated an agitating doctor. The doctors emphasized they would not work in the Outpatient Department but would contribute to essential services, awaiting full implementation of the government's promises.

