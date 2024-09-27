Sudan's Dual Crisis: Fierce Clashes and Cholera Surge Wreak Havoc

New fighting rocked Sudan's capital on Thursday with airstrikes and drone attacks in and around Khartoum amid a worsening cholera outbreak, officials said.

Sudan's military launched an operation early Thursday to reclaim areas controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudanese media reported significant military movements and airstrikes in Khartoum and Omdurman districts, marking the heaviest fighting in months. Mohamed Ibrahim, the health ministry's spokesperson, confirmed four civilian deaths and 14 injuries in Omdurman's Karrari district.

(With inputs from agencies.)