Sudan's Dual Crisis: Fierce Clashes and Cholera Surge Wreak Havoc

Sudan faces intensified conflict and a worsening cholera outbreak. The military and RSF clash, causing civilian casualties, while the cholera outbreak claims hundreds of lives. The UN and global entities urge a halt to fighting to allow humanitarian aid. Severe displacement and famine exacerbate the nation's crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:31 IST
Sudan's Dual Crisis: Fierce Clashes and Cholera Surge Wreak Havoc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

New fighting rocked Sudan's capital on Thursday with airstrikes and drone attacks in and around Khartoum amid a worsening cholera outbreak, officials said.

Sudan's military launched an operation early Thursday to reclaim areas controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudanese media reported significant military movements and airstrikes in Khartoum and Omdurman districts, marking the heaviest fighting in months. Mohamed Ibrahim, the health ministry's spokesperson, confirmed four civilian deaths and 14 injuries in Omdurman's Karrari district.

