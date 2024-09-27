Sudan's Dual Crisis: Fierce Clashes and Cholera Surge Wreak Havoc
Sudan faces intensified conflict and a worsening cholera outbreak. The military and RSF clash, causing civilian casualties, while the cholera outbreak claims hundreds of lives. The UN and global entities urge a halt to fighting to allow humanitarian aid. Severe displacement and famine exacerbate the nation's crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:31 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
New fighting rocked Sudan's capital on Thursday with airstrikes and drone attacks in and around Khartoum amid a worsening cholera outbreak, officials said.
Sudan's military launched an operation early Thursday to reclaim areas controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Sudanese media reported significant military movements and airstrikes in Khartoum and Omdurman districts, marking the heaviest fighting in months. Mohamed Ibrahim, the health ministry's spokesperson, confirmed four civilian deaths and 14 injuries in Omdurman's Karrari district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- conflict
- cholera
- Khartoum
- RSF
- military
- UN
- casualties
- humanitarian crisis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia to Revoke Military Awards Amid War Crimes Allegations
IHC to Hear Imran Khan's Plea Against Potential Military Trial Today
Rising Tensions: Taiwan Detects Chinese Military Activity Amid Sovereignty Dispute
Indian Army Embarks on Joint Military Exercise Al Najah in Oman
Thailand Deploys Military for Flood Rescue Operations