Kiran Bedi Advocates Social Media for Health Professionals

Former Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, emphasized the importance of social media for communication among health professionals. Speaking at the Glaucoma Society of India's conference, she shared her positive experiences using platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter. Other speakers included Dr. B K Nayak and Dr. Manav Deep Singh.

Updated: 27-09-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:47 IST
Former Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, highlighted the integral role of social media for professionals, particularly in the health sector. During the inaugural session of the Glaucoma Society of India's three-day conference, Bedi stressed the effectiveness of platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter in broadening communication channels.

"I adopted social media extensively as Lt Governor of Puducherry from 2016, and it proved to be immensely relevant and significant," Bedi, also a former IPS officer, remarked. She encouraged health professionals to utilize these tools for better engagement with the public.

The conference, which operates under the banner Glauco Cherry'24, also saw addresses by Dr. B K Nayak, President of the Glaucoma Society of India, its Secretary Dr. Manav Deep Singh, and Organising Secretary Dr. R Venkatesh, who echoed the sentiment of leveraging social media for professional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

