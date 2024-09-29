Left Menu

Odisha Nurses End Strike After Government Assurance

Nurses in state-run hospitals of Odisha ceased their four-day strike after assurances from Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling regarding their 10-point demands, as confirmed by Odisha Nursing Employees’ Union general secretary Ashwini Kumar Das. The strike had continued despite the Odisha Emergency Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1988, causing severe disruptions in state healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-09-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 00:23 IST
Odisha Nurses End Strike After Government Assurance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nurses at state-run hospitals in Odisha have ended their four-day strike following assurances from Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling that their 10-point demands would be addressed. The Odisha Nursing Employees' Union, represented by Ashwini Kumar Das, confirmed that nurses resumed duties from 11 PM after discussions with the minister.

"We called off the strike after receiving assurances from the government. The minister informed us that an inter-departmental committee has been set up to address our issues," Das told reporters.

Despite the state government's imposition of the Odisha Emergency Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1988, which aimed to prevent the strike, nurses continued their protest, severely impacting health services across the state. Their demands include regularization of contractual nurses, change of dress code, new administrative posts, discontinuation of outsourcing, and incentives for those working in tribal areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024