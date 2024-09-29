Odisha Nurses End Strike After Government Assurance
Nurses in state-run hospitals of Odisha ceased their four-day strike after assurances from Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling regarding their 10-point demands, as confirmed by Odisha Nursing Employees’ Union general secretary Ashwini Kumar Das. The strike had continued despite the Odisha Emergency Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1988, causing severe disruptions in state healthcare services.
"We called off the strike after receiving assurances from the government. The minister informed us that an inter-departmental committee has been set up to address our issues," Das told reporters.
Despite the state government's imposition of the Odisha Emergency Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1988, which aimed to prevent the strike, nurses continued their protest, severely impacting health services across the state. Their demands include regularization of contractual nurses, change of dress code, new administrative posts, discontinuation of outsourcing, and incentives for those working in tribal areas.
