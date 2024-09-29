Odisha Nurses End Strike After Government Assurance

Nurses at state-run hospitals in Odisha have ended their four-day strike following assurances from Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling that their 10-point demands would be addressed. The Odisha Nursing Employees' Union, represented by Ashwini Kumar Das, confirmed that nurses resumed duties from 11 PM after discussions with the minister.

"We called off the strike after receiving assurances from the government. The minister informed us that an inter-departmental committee has been set up to address our issues," Das told reporters.

Despite the state government's imposition of the Odisha Emergency Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1988, which aimed to prevent the strike, nurses continued their protest, severely impacting health services across the state. Their demands include regularization of contractual nurses, change of dress code, new administrative posts, discontinuation of outsourcing, and incentives for those working in tribal areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)