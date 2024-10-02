Historic Dock Workers Strike Calls for Fair Wages

The White House called on the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) on Tuesday to negotiate a fair contract for their workers, as dock workers on the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast initiated their first large-scale strike in nearly 50 years.

According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, shipping companies have reported record profits since the pandemic, in some cases exceeding 800% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Executive compensation has risen proportionally, with profits being returned to shareholders at unprecedented rates.

Jean-Pierre emphasized the importance of fair compensation for workers who risked their safety during the pandemic to keep ports operational, advocating for a meaningful wage increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)