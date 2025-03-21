Left Menu

Tension Mounts Over Sudzha Gas Station Strike

A reported attack on the Sudzha gas station in Russia's Kursk region, allegedly by Ukrainian forces, heightens tensions. This site was crucial for Russian gas transit to Europe until early 2023. Unofficial claims and images show significant damage, but no official confirmation from Kyiv or Moscow yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 07:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An alleged Ukrainian attack on the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia's Kursk region has been reported, bringing renewed tensions seven months after a prior incursion. The strike, which reportedly resulted in a fireball, targets a critical point formerly used for Russian gas transport to Europe.

Authorities from both Kyiv and Moscow have yet to officially comment on the incident, although video and image evidence circulated widely among regional Telegram channels. The Sudzha station had ceased operations after a transit agreement ended in January 2023, following another crossing's closure a year earlier.

Russian bloggers and unofficial sources suspect Ukraine staged the attack, possibly breaching an agreed ceasefire over energy site operations. This comes amid ongoing territorial skirmishes following Kyiv's earlier capture and the recent Russian recapture of Sudzha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

