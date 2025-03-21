An alleged Ukrainian attack on the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia's Kursk region has been reported, bringing renewed tensions seven months after a prior incursion. The strike, which reportedly resulted in a fireball, targets a critical point formerly used for Russian gas transport to Europe.

Authorities from both Kyiv and Moscow have yet to officially comment on the incident, although video and image evidence circulated widely among regional Telegram channels. The Sudzha station had ceased operations after a transit agreement ended in January 2023, following another crossing's closure a year earlier.

Russian bloggers and unofficial sources suspect Ukraine staged the attack, possibly breaching an agreed ceasefire over energy site operations. This comes amid ongoing territorial skirmishes following Kyiv's earlier capture and the recent Russian recapture of Sudzha.

