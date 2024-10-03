Rwanda Stepping Up Against Marburg: Clinical Trials on the Horizon

Rwanda is taking a significant step forward in the fight against Marburg viral disease by initiating clinical trials for vaccines and therapeutics, as confirmed by Yvan Butera, the state minister for health.

The country faced its first confirmed case of this deadly disease in late September, and since then, it has resulted in the loss of 11 lives with a total of 36 cases recorded, according to data from the health ministry.

The trials signify Rwanda's proactive approach toward controlling the outbreak and safeguarding public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)