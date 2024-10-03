Left Menu

Rwanda Stepping Up Against Marburg: Clinical Trials on the Horizon

Rwanda is set to launch clinical trials for vaccines and therapeutics targeting Marburg viral disease. Confirmed in late September, the disease has claimed 11 lives and 36 cases have been reported. State Minister for Health, Yvan Butera, announced the trials to tackle the outbreak effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:17 IST
Rwanda is taking a significant step forward in the fight against Marburg viral disease by initiating clinical trials for vaccines and therapeutics, as confirmed by Yvan Butera, the state minister for health.

The country faced its first confirmed case of this deadly disease in late September, and since then, it has resulted in the loss of 11 lives with a total of 36 cases recorded, according to data from the health ministry.

The trials signify Rwanda's proactive approach toward controlling the outbreak and safeguarding public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

