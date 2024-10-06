Left Menu

Mass Food Poisoning Incident at Maharashtra’s College Hostel

Fifty female students from Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic in Latur, Maharashtra, were hospitalized after suspected food poisoning. They experienced symptoms shortly after dinner. While all were discharged by Sunday, investigations are underway, including food sample testing. Authorities refute online claims of lizards in meals. Police inquiries continue.

Mass Food Poisoning Incident at Maharashtra’s College Hostel
In a distressing turn of events at the Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic in Maharashtra's Latur city, fifty female students were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning. The incident unraveled after the students consumed dinner at their hostel.

The affected students, who experienced nausea and vomiting shortly after their meal, were rushed to Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital. Medical professionals provided prompt treatment, allowing all students to be discharged by Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched a probe, collecting food samples for analysis. Claims circulating on social media regarding lizards in meals have been debunked by college officials, though police continue inquiries to determine the cause of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

