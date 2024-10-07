Doctor's Deadly Deception: The Fake Vaccine Plot

In a bizarre twist of events, a British doctor, Thomas Kwan, admitted to a chilling scheme to murder his mother's partner using a fake COVID-19 vaccine. The plot, described as 'stranger than fiction' by prosecutors, involved forging medical documents and dressing in disguise to administer a lethal injection.

Kwan, 53, donned a nurse persona to gain access to Patrick O'Hara, his mother's partner, in Newcastle. Once there, he injected O'Hara with a poison under the guise of a COVID-19 booster shot, causing the victim to develop necrotising fasciitis, a severe bacterial infection. Despite the life-threatening illness, O'Hara survived the attempt.

Prosecutors argued that Kwan was motivated by the contents of his mother's will, which favored O'Hara. Kwan's 'encyclopedic knowledge' of poisons facilitated the scheme, which included using false identities and disguises to evade detection. The Crown Prosecution Service highlighted the severity of the incident, with Kwan's lack of cooperation during investigations complicating medical efforts to aid O'Hara.

