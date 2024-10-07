Left Menu

Doctor's Deadly Deception: The Fake Vaccine Plot

A British doctor, Thomas Kwan, pleaded guilty to attempting murder by using a fake COVID-19 vaccine to poison his mother's partner, Patrick O'Hara. The audacious plot, driven by concerns over inheritance, resulted in O'Hara suffering serious injuries but surviving. Kwan's sentencing is scheduled for October 17.

Updated: 07-10-2024 18:06 IST
In a bizarre twist of events, a British doctor, Thomas Kwan, admitted to a chilling scheme to murder his mother's partner using a fake COVID-19 vaccine. The plot, described as 'stranger than fiction' by prosecutors, involved forging medical documents and dressing in disguise to administer a lethal injection.

Kwan, 53, donned a nurse persona to gain access to Patrick O'Hara, his mother's partner, in Newcastle. Once there, he injected O'Hara with a poison under the guise of a COVID-19 booster shot, causing the victim to develop necrotising fasciitis, a severe bacterial infection. Despite the life-threatening illness, O'Hara survived the attempt.

Prosecutors argued that Kwan was motivated by the contents of his mother's will, which favored O'Hara. Kwan's 'encyclopedic knowledge' of poisons facilitated the scheme, which included using false identities and disguises to evade detection. The Crown Prosecution Service highlighted the severity of the incident, with Kwan's lack of cooperation during investigations complicating medical efforts to aid O'Hara.

