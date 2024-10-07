FSDA Intensifies Food Quality Checks in Mathura Ahead of Festive Season

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in Mathura is ramping up efforts to ensure food quality during the festive season by collecting samples from local markets. This initiative is part of a broader campaign to crack down on adulterated goods.

Assistant Commissioner (Food) Dharmendra Pratap Singh revealed that the FSDA team collected 10 samples, including kuttu (buckwheat) and singhara (water chestnut) flour. The samples were obtained from prominent markets such as Govardhan Chauraha, Dhauali Pyau, and Kosi Kalan.

Once the laboratory analyses the samples, the administration plans to take appropriate legal action as guided by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Singh emphasized the department's focus on maintaining quality standards for popular food items during Navratri and other festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)