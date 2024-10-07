Left Menu

FSDA Intensifies Food Quality Checks in Mathura Ahead of Festive Season

The Food Safety and Drug Administration in Mathura has collected 10 samples of food items like kuttu and singhara flour for testing, aiming to ensure quality during festive seasons. The results will guide further actions under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Updated: 07-10-2024 22:02 IST
The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in Mathura is ramping up efforts to ensure food quality during the festive season by collecting samples from local markets. This initiative is part of a broader campaign to crack down on adulterated goods.

Assistant Commissioner (Food) Dharmendra Pratap Singh revealed that the FSDA team collected 10 samples, including kuttu (buckwheat) and singhara (water chestnut) flour. The samples were obtained from prominent markets such as Govardhan Chauraha, Dhauali Pyau, and Kosi Kalan.

Once the laboratory analyses the samples, the administration plans to take appropriate legal action as guided by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Singh emphasized the department's focus on maintaining quality standards for popular food items during Navratri and other festivals.

