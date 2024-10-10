Left Menu

Junior Doctors' Hunger Strike in Kolkata Gains Support from Indian Medical Association

The Indian Medical Association urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to promptly address the grievances of junior doctors in Kolkata, who are protesting for a safer work environment following a colleague's death. The doctors are demanding justice, better facilities, and accountability from the state government.

Updated: 10-10-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the concerns of junior doctors on hunger strike in Kolkata. The protest, which seeks a secure work environment, is described as essential rather than excessive by the IMA.

The demonstration at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital commenced nearly a week ago, with young doctors expressing distress over a colleague's alleged rape and murder on August 9. The IMA's letter emphasized that the doctors deserve urgent attention from the chief minister.

The junior doctors recently resumed their protest in Dharmatala, claiming unmet governmental assurances. Their demands include justice for their colleague, the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, and the implementation of essential security measures in their workplaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

