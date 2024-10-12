Doctors Demand Justice: West Bengal's Healthcare Standstill

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, junior doctors across West Bengal have taken a stand for justice following the tragic rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The doctors' demands include improved security measures, including increased police presence and recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and the establishment of essential infrastructure like a centralised referral system and bed vacancy monitoring. Their protests have not only highlighted urgent systemic issues within the state's healthcare system but have also attracted support from private hospitals in Kolkata.

Amid these protests, healthcare services in the state faced severe disruptions, underlining the gravity of the situation. Although the junior doctors suspended their 42-day work stoppage on September 21 after assurances from the government, unresolved issues continue to stir unrest within the medical community.

(With inputs from agencies.)