Left Menu

Doctors Demand Justice: West Bengal's Healthcare Standstill

Junior doctors in West Bengal have been protesting for justice after a woman's rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College. Demanding systemic reforms, including better security and infrastructure, they began a fast-unto-death. Despite temporary resolution attempts, the healthcare community remains in turmoil and solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:52 IST
Doctors Demand Justice: West Bengal's Healthcare Standstill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, junior doctors across West Bengal have taken a stand for justice following the tragic rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The doctors' demands include improved security measures, including increased police presence and recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and the establishment of essential infrastructure like a centralised referral system and bed vacancy monitoring. Their protests have not only highlighted urgent systemic issues within the state's healthcare system but have also attracted support from private hospitals in Kolkata.

Amid these protests, healthcare services in the state faced severe disruptions, underlining the gravity of the situation. Although the junior doctors suspended their 42-day work stoppage on September 21 after assurances from the government, unresolved issues continue to stir unrest within the medical community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024