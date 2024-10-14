India: The Pharmacy of the World

India has solidified its status as a global pharmaceutical leader, being responsible for half of the eight billion vaccine doses manufactured and distributed worldwide last year, according to Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava. Speaking at the India Leadership Summit 2024, Srivastava highlighted India's pivotal role in producing generic medicines and vaccines, branding it the 'pharmacy of the world.'

Shrivastava emphasized the country's pharmaceutical industry impact, noting that India hosts the largest number of US FDA-approved pharmaceutical plants outside of the United States. In 2022 alone, Indian medicines led to $219 billion in savings for the US healthcare system. Furthermore, Indian reform in medical education has increased the number of medical professionals, reducing healthcare disparities.

In the sphere of US-India health collaboration, a joint strategic effort has been forged to bolster the biopharmaceutical supply chain, contest cancer research, and tackle antimicrobial resistance. Reflecting a shared vision of 'One World, One Health,' the nations are working to amplify global health initiatives through partnerships and training programs.

