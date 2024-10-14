Left Menu

India: The Pharmacy of the World

India has become a global leader in pharmaceuticals and vaccine production, manufacturing half of the world's vaccines in a year. The country's efforts in medical education reform have enhanced healthcare quality and workforce competency. The Indo-US collaboration continues to strengthen global health initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has solidified its status as a global pharmaceutical leader, being responsible for half of the eight billion vaccine doses manufactured and distributed worldwide last year, according to Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava. Speaking at the India Leadership Summit 2024, Srivastava highlighted India's pivotal role in producing generic medicines and vaccines, branding it the 'pharmacy of the world.'

Shrivastava emphasized the country's pharmaceutical industry impact, noting that India hosts the largest number of US FDA-approved pharmaceutical plants outside of the United States. In 2022 alone, Indian medicines led to $219 billion in savings for the US healthcare system. Furthermore, Indian reform in medical education has increased the number of medical professionals, reducing healthcare disparities.

In the sphere of US-India health collaboration, a joint strategic effort has been forged to bolster the biopharmaceutical supply chain, contest cancer research, and tackle antimicrobial resistance. Reflecting a shared vision of 'One World, One Health,' the nations are working to amplify global health initiatives through partnerships and training programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

