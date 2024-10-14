Unrest Intensifies as Junior Doctors Continue Hunger Strike in Bengal

The indefinite hunger strike by junior doctors in West Bengal reached its tenth day on Monday, with no resolution following a meeting between the medics and the state government. Tensions have risen with two additional doctors falling ill during the 'fast-unto-death,' drawing attention to the issues sparked by the rape-murder of a colleague at RG Kar hospital.

Representatives from twelve doctors' associations met with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at Swasthya Bhavan, but the talks ended without progress. Doctors were seeking a clear timeline to address their demands, but government sources say authorities hesitated to set any deadlines.

The strike commenced on October 5, nearly two months after the alleged incident at RG Kar Medical College. Despite some demands being addressed, doctors remain focused on achieving a transparent investigation into the case and improved workplace security measures. The government's inability to provide specific timelines has further fueled the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)