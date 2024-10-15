Left Menu

Targeting '50-by-50': A Global Push to Halve Premature Deaths by 2050

A new Lancet Commission report, supported by WHO, aims to halve global premature deaths by 2050 through the '50-by-50' strategy. Significant progress has been made in countries like Bangladesh, Ethiopia, and Iran. Key measures include tobacco control and scaling health interventions for infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 04:01 IST
  • India

As the world prepares for the 2024 World Health Summit, a new Lancet Commission report supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) has set an ambitious goal to halve premature deaths globally by 2050. Known as the '50-by-50' initiative, this new target builds upon the projection that individuals born in 2050 will only have a 15% chance of dying before the age of 70, compared to the current 31%.

Countries like Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Iran, and Turkey are already on track to achieving this milestone through expansive tobacco control policies and health interventions. Reports indicate that policies such as taxing sugary drinks and eliminating fossil fuel subsidies could further benefit public health worldwide.

The findings underline that the economic value of reduced mortality rates is pivotal, urging nations to focus funding and resources on significant health conditions to scale up universal health coverage effectively. Experts highlight that the successful implementation of these strategies could parallel the gains observed in economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

