Left Menu

Tragic Strike in Nabatieh: 16 Lives Lost

An Israeli strike on a municipality building in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, resulted in the death of 16 individuals and wounded 52 others, as reported by the Lebanese health ministry. The incident marks a significant loss and raises concerns over escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:48 IST
Tragic Strike in Nabatieh: 16 Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An Israeli military operation targeted a municipality building in Nabatieh, a town located in southern Lebanon, leading to significant casualties. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed that 16 individuals were killed in the strike.

The attack also resulted in injuries to 52 people, adding to the distress in the region. The toll underscores the severe impact of the ongoing conflict and raises alarm over the intensifying hostilities.

Lebanese authorities are grappling with the aftermath of the strike, as families mourn their lost loved ones and seek answers regarding the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024