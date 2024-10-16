Tragic Strike in Nabatieh: 16 Lives Lost

An Israeli military operation targeted a municipality building in Nabatieh, a town located in southern Lebanon, leading to significant casualties. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed that 16 individuals were killed in the strike.

The attack also resulted in injuries to 52 people, adding to the distress in the region. The toll underscores the severe impact of the ongoing conflict and raises alarm over the intensifying hostilities.

Lebanese authorities are grappling with the aftermath of the strike, as families mourn their lost loved ones and seek answers regarding the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)