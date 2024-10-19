Record U.S. Deficit Sparks Fiscal Debate Ahead of Election

The U.S. budget deficit surged to $1.833 trillion for fiscal year 2024, marking the largest outside the COVID-19 era, the Treasury Department reported on Friday. Significant factors include federal debt interest exceeding $1 trillion, along with increased spending on Social Security, health care, and military expenses.

The year ended September 30 reflected an 8% deficit increase, or $138 billion more than fiscal year 2023's $1.695 trillion. The current deficit is the third-largest in U.S. history, superseded only by the COVID-19 relief deficits of previous years. The fiscal 2023 deficit benefitted from a reduction linked to the annulled student loan program.

The budget gap, at 6.4% of GDP, poses potential challenges for Vice President Kamala Harris in upcoming fiscal debates against Donald Trump, whose policies could add significantly more to the national debt. September concluded with a $64 billion surplus, aided by calendar-adjusted benefit payments, despite a marginal government deficit sans adjustments.

