Delhi-NCR Chokes: Impact of Deteriorating Air Quality Revealed

A survey by LocalCircles reveals that 36% of families in Delhi-NCR are suffering pollution-related ailments like sore throat and breathing issues. With over 21,000 responses, the survey highlights the adverse effects of poor air quality and the coping strategies considered by residents amidst worsening conditions around Diwali.

A new survey by LocalCircles highlights the alarming impact of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, revealing that 36% of families have members experiencing health issues such as sore throat and breathing difficulties.

Gathering over 21,000 responses, the survey paints a grim picture of air quality in the region, as 27% of families reported members suffering from runny noses and congestion.

Despite the poor Air Quality Index (AQI), only a small percentage plan to use air purifiers, with many opting for immune-boosting diet changes. A significant number are even considering leaving the city temporarily to escape peak pollution periods.

