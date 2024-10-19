Delhi-NCR Chokes: Impact of Deteriorating Air Quality Revealed

A new survey by LocalCircles highlights the alarming impact of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, revealing that 36% of families have members experiencing health issues such as sore throat and breathing difficulties.

Gathering over 21,000 responses, the survey paints a grim picture of air quality in the region, as 27% of families reported members suffering from runny noses and congestion.

Despite the poor Air Quality Index (AQI), only a small percentage plan to use air purifiers, with many opting for immune-boosting diet changes. A significant number are even considering leaving the city temporarily to escape peak pollution periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)