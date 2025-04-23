Left Menu

Delhi Implements Strict Ban on Polluting Vehicles to Combat Air Pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management has announced a ban on vehicles below BS-VI standards entering Delhi, starting November 1. This move targets older diesel commercial vehicles to reduce pollution. Only BS-VI, CNG, LNG, and electric vehicles will be allowed. Temporary exemptions are provided for essential services until October 31, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:13 IST
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced a stringent ban on the entry of all transport and commercial goods vehicles below BS-VI diesel standards into Delhi starting November 1. This move aims to curb the significant vehicular pollution affecting the national capital.

From the set date, only vehicles compliant with BS-VI diesel standards, alongside CNG, LNG, and electric goods vehicles, will gain access to Delhi. This includes Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), according to the CAQM's directive.

However, non-BS VI vehicles involved in essential commodities or services will receive a temporary exemption until October 31, 2026. Post this deadline, even essential services must transition to cleaner fuel options to continue operations.

CAQM highlighted that older diesel commercial vehicles considerably contribute to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, which intensifies during winter. This crackdown is in line with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which already imposes restrictions on high-pollution days.

The transport departments and traffic police across Delhi and neighboring states are tasked with ensuring enforcement at 126 border entry points and 52 toll plazas using Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology. CAQM stipulated that quarterly compliance reports are mandatory from all implementing agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

