Delhi's Air Crisis: Sales of Purifiers and Masks Soar Amid Smog Crisis

Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, a surge in sales of air purifiers and masks has been observed. The city's air quality has plummeted into the 'very poor' category, prompting stricter regulations. Concerned residents are purchasing health protection items, driving sales up significantly in both home and workplace settings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:45 IST
  • India

As air pollution levels surge in Delhi, local traders and pharmacists report an unprecedented increase in the sale of air purifiers and masks. On Tuesday morning, a thick layer of smog covered the city, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording the air quality in the 'very poor' category at 27 monitoring stations.

In response, the Centre activated stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), introducing several restrictions to mitigate the degrading air quality. Many residents, particularly those with respiratory concerns, are searching for solutions to protect their health.

Market traders confirm a notable rise in air purifier sales, as consumers prioritize a healthier environment. In stark response, workplace and home air purifier sales have surged, with reports indicating a 70 percent increase for homes and a 200 percent spike for offices. Mask sales have also seen a significant uptick, especially N95 masks, reflecting widespread public anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

