Germany Confirms First Mpox Variant Case, Low Risk Expected

Germany has identified its initial case of the emerging mpox variant, as confirmed by the Robert Koch Institute for public health on Tuesday, which reassured that the risk to the population at large remains minimal.

A 33-year-old man from North Rhine-Westphalia was isolated upon his hospital admission on October 12, when the virus was detected in Cologne, according to the health ministry. Detailed tests on October 18 confirmed the presence of the clade 1b variant, associated with a global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in August. Originating from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the outbreak has impacted neighboring African countries.

The German patient likely contracted the virus in East Africa, and the RKI emphasized that only close physical contact facilitates transmission. The case in Germany aligns with the first European spread identified in Sweden on August 15. Meanwhile, Norway reported two cases of the clade 2 variant, a milder form than Germany's detected strain.

