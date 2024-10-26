US-India Join Forces Against Synthetic Drug Menace: AI at the Forefront

In a recent interview, Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of National Drug Policy, discussed the rising threat posed by synthetic drugs, emphasizing the vital role artificial intelligence could play in addressing the crisis. Gupta, a key figure in the US-India Drug Policy Framework, underlined the collaborative efforts between the two nations.

Gupta led the US delegation to the fifth US-India Counternarcotics Working Group meeting held in New Delhi, where stakeholders discussed the strategic vision agreed upon by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi last year. The framework's pillars focus on fighting illicit drug production, enhancing public health partnerships, and securing the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Highlighting the changing landscape of drug threats, Gupta noted that synthetic drugs are becoming increasingly prevalent. He described AI as essential for intelligence operations and in developing treatments for addiction. The US and India aim to leverage their technological expertise, fostering global health solutions that extend beyond their borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)