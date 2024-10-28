West Bengal Extends Ban on Gutkha and Pan Masala

The government of West Bengal has announced an extension to its existing ban on gutkha and pan masala products that contain tobacco or nicotine. This extension, effective from November 7, will last for another year.

The state health department released an order on October 24, citing significant concerns over public health as the primary reason for this action.

The state's Commissioner of Food Safety is authorized under Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to prohibit the manufacture, storage, distribution, or sale of any food items that pose a risk to public health, for a duration of one year.

(With inputs from agencies.)