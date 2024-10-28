West Bengal Extends Ban on Gutkha and Pan Masala
The West Bengal government has extended the prohibition on the manufacture, storage, and sale of gutkha and pan masala products containing tobacco or nicotine for another year. Citing public health concerns, the state health department issued this order on October 24 and it will take effect on November 7.
The government of West Bengal has announced an extension to its existing ban on gutkha and pan masala products that contain tobacco or nicotine. This extension, effective from November 7, will last for another year.
The state health department released an order on October 24, citing significant concerns over public health as the primary reason for this action.
The state's Commissioner of Food Safety is authorized under Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to prohibit the manufacture, storage, distribution, or sale of any food items that pose a risk to public health, for a duration of one year.
