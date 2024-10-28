Governor Parnaik Champions TB Eradication with Compassionate Initiative

During his visit to the district hospital in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) embraced a humanitarian role by adopting two tuberculosis (TB) patients from Lower Dibang Valley.

In alignment with the Nikshay Mitra initiative, Governor Parnaik's efforts provide essential nutritional, diagnostic, and vocational support to these patients. Furthermore, he presented them with food baskets, according to an official statement from Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to eradicating tuberculosis by 2025, Parnaik urged collective action to achieve this goal ahead of the 2030 global TB-related Sustainable Development Goals. He praised healthcare officials for promoting healthy lifestyles and praised their dedication to social reforms at health centres.

