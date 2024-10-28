Left Menu

Governor Parnaik Champions TB Eradication with Compassionate Initiative

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik adopted two TB patients in Lower Dibang Valley, supporting them with nutritional and vocational aid as part of the Nikshay Mitra initiative. He emphasized the need to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 and commended healthcare workers for their efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to the district hospital in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) embraced a humanitarian role by adopting two tuberculosis (TB) patients from Lower Dibang Valley.

In alignment with the Nikshay Mitra initiative, Governor Parnaik's efforts provide essential nutritional, diagnostic, and vocational support to these patients. Furthermore, he presented them with food baskets, according to an official statement from Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to eradicating tuberculosis by 2025, Parnaik urged collective action to achieve this goal ahead of the 2030 global TB-related Sustainable Development Goals. He praised healthcare officials for promoting healthy lifestyles and praised their dedication to social reforms at health centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

