The Ultimate Ringside Experience: Tyson vs. Paul Showdown

Boxing fans can now witness the exhilaration of the sport from a front-row perspective with a newly introduced $2 million hospitality package for the highly awaited Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul fight. Unveiled by consulting firm Elevate, the premium offering gives buyers the chance to sit less than six feet from the action.

The luxury suite makes its debut in Tyson's first professional fight in 19 years, marking the closest seating ever approved by Texas boxing regulators. It features opulent leather chairs, a pre-fight locker room visit, stage access during weigh-ins, signed memorabilia, and a dedicated security detail.

Additional seating includes prime spots at the venue of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, sold in partnership with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. Ticket prices for this anticipated bout start at $37, with exclusive ringside seating going for as much as $50,000 each on Seat Geek.

(With inputs from agencies.)