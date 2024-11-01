Left Menu

The Ultimate Ringside Experience: Tyson vs. Paul Showdown

High rollers can experience the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight like never before by purchasing a $2 million ringside hospitality package. The offering, introduced by Elevate, includes proximity to the ring, VIP perks, and suite access. Other ticket options are available from $37.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:33 IST
The Ultimate Ringside Experience: Tyson vs. Paul Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boxing fans can now witness the exhilaration of the sport from a front-row perspective with a newly introduced $2 million hospitality package for the highly awaited Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul fight. Unveiled by consulting firm Elevate, the premium offering gives buyers the chance to sit less than six feet from the action.

The luxury suite makes its debut in Tyson's first professional fight in 19 years, marking the closest seating ever approved by Texas boxing regulators. It features opulent leather chairs, a pre-fight locker room visit, stage access during weigh-ins, signed memorabilia, and a dedicated security detail.

Additional seating includes prime spots at the venue of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, sold in partnership with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. Ticket prices for this anticipated bout start at $37, with exclusive ringside seating going for as much as $50,000 each on Seat Geek.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024