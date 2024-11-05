Global Health Developments: Breakthroughs and Challenges

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has adjusted its annual revenue forecast upwards following strong demand for its cystic fibrosis treatments, surpassing third-quarter expectations. The company anticipates 2024 product revenue in the range of $10.8 billion to $10.9 billion.

In the UK, health authorities have identified two additional cases of the mpox variant clade Ib, linked to a global health emergency declared by the WHO. Despite the rise in cases, the risk to the general population remains low, according to the UKHSA.

Meanwhile, the British government is set to introduce a new bill to ban smoking outside schools, hospitals, and playgrounds—an effort aimed at reducing NHS strain and taxpayer costs. The legislation includes some of the toughest anti-smoking regulations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)