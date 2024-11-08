Left Menu

Expanding Ayushman Bharat: Ayurveda's Plea for Inclusion

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre's response to a petition advocating the inclusion of Ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The plea emphasizes the potential health and employment benefits of incorporating these traditional practices, which are deeply rooted in India's cultural heritage, into existing healthcare systems.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre following a petition demanding the inclusion of Ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The plea, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, aims to integrate these traditional practices to make healthcare more accessible and create employment opportunities.

Ayushman Bharat, launched in 2018, offers Rs 5 lakh annual health coverage for BPL families under its Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) component. However, the scheme currently emphasizes allopathic care, prompting calls for the inclusion of indigenous medical systems.

The petitioner criticized colonial policies for undermining India's rich medical heritage, arguing that including traditional practices in Ayushman Bharat would address contemporary healthcare needs and revive cultural traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

