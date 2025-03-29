Haryana Government Takes Control of Disputed Yoga Guru's Aparna Ashram

The Haryana Assembly has passed a controversial bill allowing the government to take control of the late Yoga Guru Dhirendra Brahmachari's Aparna Ashram amid extended disputes between its members. This decision has sparked debate over its legality, with Congress members raising significant concerns.

According to the Bill, the take-over is meant to ensure proper management of the Gurugram-based institution, which has been plagued by disputes that threaten the integrity of its operations. Congress MLA B B Batra criticized the move for being beyond the jurisdiction of passing state legislation.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh defended the bill, stating it complies with central government laws. The government aims to prevent any improper sale of the land, valued at approximately Rs 2,400 crore, emphasizing the need to protect the ashram from unauthorized transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)