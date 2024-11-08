Imminent Famine Looms: Crisis in Northern Gaza

A severe warning of imminent famine in northern Gaza has been issued by a global food security committee, highlighting the urgent need for intervention. The committee cited the escalating military conflict in the area as a critical factor exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The independent Famine Review Committee has called for immediate action from all parties involved in the conflict to avert a catastrophic situation. With a U.S. deadline looming for Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian conditions or face aid restrictions, the situation remains tense.

According to U.N. estimates, tens of thousands remain in north Gaza, with starvation and malnutrition on the rise. The U.N. and international agencies are concerned about the drastic drop in aid, blaming Israeli blockades and dismissing accusations from Hamas of aid misappropriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)