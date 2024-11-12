Left Menu

Tragedy Raises Concerns Over Ayushman Bharat Practices

The Gujarat government has initiated an investigation into the deaths of two individuals following angioplasty at a private hospital under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Allegations of negligence and haste in conducting procedures for financial gain have surfaced. An inquiry by the State Anti-Fraud Unit has been ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Gujarat government has launched a probe into the deaths of two individuals, Nagarbhai Senma and Mahesh Barot, who died after undergoing angioplasty under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme at a private hospital in Ahmedabad.

Relatives allege that the hospital hurried the procedures to inflate medical bills, accusing it of keeping essential information undisclosed. The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana provides up to Rs 5 lakh free health insurance annually to those in need.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has directed the State Anti-Fraud Unit to investigate potential medical negligence. A preliminary inquiry showed that 19 villagers were brought to the hospital following a free medical camp, with two succumbing post-surgery, sparking criminal negligence concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

