Tragedy Raises Concerns Over Ayushman Bharat Practices

The Gujarat government has launched a probe into the deaths of two individuals, Nagarbhai Senma and Mahesh Barot, who died after undergoing angioplasty under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme at a private hospital in Ahmedabad.

Relatives allege that the hospital hurried the procedures to inflate medical bills, accusing it of keeping essential information undisclosed. The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana provides up to Rs 5 lakh free health insurance annually to those in need.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has directed the State Anti-Fraud Unit to investigate potential medical negligence. A preliminary inquiry showed that 19 villagers were brought to the hospital following a free medical camp, with two succumbing post-surgery, sparking criminal negligence concerns.

