Tamil Nadu Expands Nutrition Initiative to Combat Malnutrition
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launches phase two of 'Uttachathai uruthi sei' to tackle malnutrition among children and mothers. The initiative extends to over 76,700 beneficiaries, following a successful first phase. Nutritional kits are distributed to support health improvements.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled the second phase of the 'Uttachathai uruthi sei' programme aimed at tackling malnutrition among children and their mothers. The initiative, which costs Rs 22 crore, was launched at Vaaranavasi Children's Center.
The programme targets over 76,700 infants up to six months old and their mothers identified as malnourished. Initially launched in May 2022, phase one showed significant improvements among 77.3 per cent of its beneficiaries.
The success has prompted the screening and identification of malnourished children by Anganwadi workers, who ensure that maternal health is prioritized for better child nutrition. Nutritional kits containing essential items were distributed to mothers, marking the occasion.
