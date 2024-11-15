Left Menu

Revolutionizing Surgery: Yashoda and Medtronic's Strategic Partnership

Yashoda Group of Hospitals and Medtronic have signed an MoU to advance robotic-assisted surgery in India. The partnership, designating Medtronic as a Preferred Robotics Partner, aims to integrate advanced robotic systems for better surgical outcomes and more efficient training programs for aspiring doctors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Yashoda Group of Hospitals has teamed up with Medtronic, a leader in healthcare technology, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding. This strategic partnership aims to enhance surgical capabilities through robotic-assisted systems, marking a new era for minimally invasive operations in India.

The collaboration will see Medtronic become Yashoda's Preferred Robotics Partner, integrating cutting-edge surgical robotics technology across its facilities. The Hugo Robotic Assisted Surgery (RAS) system, installed at Yashoda's Sanjay Nagar unit, exemplifies the state-of-the-art technology set to transform surgical procedures with its precision and efficiency.

This partnership not only promises to revolutionize surgical care by reducing the need for open procedures but also aims to expand training opportunities for doctors nationwide. Using Medtronic's advanced systems, aspiring healthcare professionals can gain expertise in robotic surgeries, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

