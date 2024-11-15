Yoga Break Boosts Government Employee Wellness

The 'five-minute Yoga Break at Workplace' course, conducted by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, reached over 868,000 government officials through the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

In a valediction ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Minister of State for DoPT Jitendra Singh awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to MDNIY Director Kashinath Samagandi. The event marked the conclusion of National Learning Week, reflecting on the success of the programme.

The Y-Break programme focuses on stress-relieving yoga asanas and pranayamas that can be practised at desks, demonstrating significant impact in enhancing officials' concentration and reducing stress. This initiative underscores the growing focus on employee wellness within government sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)