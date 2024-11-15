Left Menu

Yoga Break Boosts Government Employee Wellness

The 'five-minute Yoga Break at Workplace' course offered by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga became a hit among government officials, with over 868,000 participants. This initiative, part of the iGOT Karmayogi platform, aims to enhance government employees' professional and personal well-being through simple yoga techniques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'five-minute Yoga Break at Workplace' course, conducted by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, reached over 868,000 government officials through the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

In a valediction ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Minister of State for DoPT Jitendra Singh awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to MDNIY Director Kashinath Samagandi. The event marked the conclusion of National Learning Week, reflecting on the success of the programme.

The Y-Break programme focuses on stress-relieving yoga asanas and pranayamas that can be practised at desks, demonstrating significant impact in enhancing officials' concentration and reducing stress. This initiative underscores the growing focus on employee wellness within government sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

