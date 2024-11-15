Yoga Break Boosts Government Employee Wellness
The 'five-minute Yoga Break at Workplace' course offered by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga became a hit among government officials, with over 868,000 participants. This initiative, part of the iGOT Karmayogi platform, aims to enhance government employees' professional and personal well-being through simple yoga techniques.
- Country:
- India
The 'five-minute Yoga Break at Workplace' course, conducted by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, reached over 868,000 government officials through the iGOT Karmayogi platform.
In a valediction ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Minister of State for DoPT Jitendra Singh awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to MDNIY Director Kashinath Samagandi. The event marked the conclusion of National Learning Week, reflecting on the success of the programme.
The Y-Break programme focuses on stress-relieving yoga asanas and pranayamas that can be practised at desks, demonstrating significant impact in enhancing officials' concentration and reducing stress. This initiative underscores the growing focus on employee wellness within government sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ex-Con: Former U.S. Consulate Employee Convicted in Russia
Russian Court Jails Former U.S. Consular Employee for Alleged Espionage
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Embracing the Future of Wellness
Sushain Wellness Secures Rs 1.8 Crore Seed Funding to Revolutionize HealthTech
Sushain Wellness Secures Seed Funding to Revolutionize HealthTech