Massive Overhaul at HHS: 10,000 Employees to Be Laid Off Amid Bureaucratic Reshuffle

The US Health and Human Services Department announced plans to lay off up to 10,000 employees, marking a significant restructuring of the federal agency. This move comes in the wake of President Trump's decision to revoke collective bargaining rights for federal workers.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. detailed the department's new vision under an initiative termed the Administration for a Healthy America. The purpose is to streamline HHS operations, yet the changes have drawn criticism from lawmakers concerned about potential public health implications.

Senator Patty Murray warned the layoffs could hinder responses to health emergencies like infectious disease outbreaks. The restructuring includes substantial job cuts at agencies such as the FDA, CDC, and NIH, spotlighting a shift towards efficiency but igniting protests over the erosion of union protections.

