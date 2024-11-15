Left Menu

KAVACH: A Lifesaving Initiative in West Bengal's Sundarbans

A child drowning prevention strategy called KAVACH, introduced in southern West Bengal, is yielding positive results. Implemented by the Child in Need Institute alongside WHO and other organizations, it provides safe spaces for children under five. The program celebrates its first anniversary, highlighting its low-cost, life-saving impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:42 IST
An initiative launched last year to prevent child drownings in southern West Bengal is showing promising results, officials announced Friday.

In the Sundarbans, where drowning claims three lives daily, the Child in Need Institute has partnered with WHO-related organizations to introduce KAVACH, offering safe spaces for children under five. The program celebrated its anniversary alongside Children's Day with vibrant festivities.

CINI's Sujoy Roy emphasized the initiative's economic and emotional significance, calling it a cost-effective solution to safeguarding lives. West Bengal's Health and Panchayat departments have worked collaboratively to support the program with the local Block Development Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

