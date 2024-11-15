KAVACH: A Lifesaving Initiative in West Bengal's Sundarbans

An initiative launched last year to prevent child drownings in southern West Bengal is showing promising results, officials announced Friday.

In the Sundarbans, where drowning claims three lives daily, the Child in Need Institute has partnered with WHO-related organizations to introduce KAVACH, offering safe spaces for children under five. The program celebrated its anniversary alongside Children's Day with vibrant festivities.

CINI's Sujoy Roy emphasized the initiative's economic and emotional significance, calling it a cost-effective solution to safeguarding lives. West Bengal's Health and Panchayat departments have worked collaboratively to support the program with the local Block Development Officer.

