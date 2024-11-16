Left Menu

Tragedy in Jhansi: Fire Claims Lives of Newborns in Hospital

A devastating fire at the NICU of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of 10 newborns. The state government announced financial aid for the affected families and ordered a detailed investigation. Rescue efforts saved several children, but investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:12 IST
A devastating fire engulfed the children's ward of a hospital in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the tragic death of 10 newborns. The state government swiftly responded by announcing compensation and launching a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and offered additional support to the affected families. Initial reports suggest an electrical short circuit might have caused the fire. Healthcare personnel managed to rescue several infants from the blaze.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for a thorough examination to determine accountability. A three-tier probe has been ordered, and rescue operations were prioritized. Efforts are underway to provide quality treatment to the surviving infants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

