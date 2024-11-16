Left Menu

Delhi Chokes: Severe Air Quality Prompts Major Penalties & Measures

Delhi's air quality reached the 'severe' category with AQI at 417, prompting authorities to impose hefty penalties under the Graded Response Action Plan. Measures include fines for vehicle violations and restrictions on construction. The elderly are taking precautions due to heightened health risks from poor air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated to the 'severe' level, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 417 on Saturday, surpassing the previous day's reading of 396. The alarming pollution levels have led to the enforcement of the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), accompanied by penalties amounting to approximately Rs 5.85 crore.

The stern measures include the Delhi Traffic Police issuing around 550 challans for the violation of vehicle bans, alongside hefty fines for lacking valid Pollution Under Control Certificates. Fines for these violations totaled over Rs 1 crore in just one day. Furthermore, authorities are targeting diesel and petrol inter-state buses from cities in the National Capital Region (NCR), excluding BS VI diesel vehicles.

Senior citizens, particularly in old age homes, face heightened risks due to PM2.5 pollution. Measures include restricting outdoor activities, mandatory mask use, and reliance on oxygen cylinders. Authorities attribute vehicle emissions and stubble burning as major contributors to the spike in pollution, with PM2.5 particles posing significant health threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

