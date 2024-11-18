Carrot Recall Triggers E. coli Concerns Across 18 States

In a concerning development, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported one death and at least 39 illnesses linked to E. coli infections traced back to fresh carrots. These carrots were sold under multiple brand names across 18 states by several major retailers, including Walmart and Target.

The carrots, distributed by Grimmway Farms, are no longer expected to be on store shelves. However, the CDC advises consumers to discard any purchased carrots still at home. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed that Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of these carrots, which were also sent to Canada and Puerto Rico.

With best-if-used-by dates spanning from mid-August to mid-November, the recalled carrots have prompted Grimmway to evaluate their agricultural methods. This comes in light of the company's acquisition by private equity firm Teays River Investments in 2020.

