Tragedy in Sumy: Missile Strike Devastates City

A Russian missile claimed the lives of 10 people, including two children, when it hit a residential building in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy, according to Ukrainian officials. An additional missile strike left the region's administrative center powerless.

The devastating attack, which occurred late on Sunday, injured 55 people, including eight children, as it struck a nine-storey building, as reported by Sumy's city council on Telegram. "Sunday evening for the city of Sumy became hell, a tragedy that Russia brought to our land," stated Volodymyr Artyukh, head of the Sumy military administration, on Telegram.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with over 400 people evacuated from the affected vicinity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed via Telegram. Images from the scene show firefighters battling a fire that engulfed vehicles and rescuers assisting evacuees from damaged structures.

