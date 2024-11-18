Tragedy in Sumy: Missile Strike Devastates City
A Russian missile struck a residential building in Sumy, Ukraine, killing 10 people, including two children. Another missile impacted critical infrastructure, causing power outages. More than 400 residents were evacuated. The attack is part of broader ongoing conflict, with civilians often caught in the crossfire.
A Russian missile claimed the lives of 10 people, including two children, when it hit a residential building in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy, according to Ukrainian officials. An additional missile strike left the region's administrative center powerless.
The devastating attack, which occurred late on Sunday, injured 55 people, including eight children, as it struck a nine-storey building, as reported by Sumy's city council on Telegram. "Sunday evening for the city of Sumy became hell, a tragedy that Russia brought to our land," stated Volodymyr Artyukh, head of the Sumy military administration, on Telegram.
Rescue operations are ongoing, with over 400 people evacuated from the affected vicinity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed via Telegram. Images from the scene show firefighters battling a fire that engulfed vehicles and rescuers assisting evacuees from damaged structures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oklahoma Twister Strikes: Power Outages Persist
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Eruption Triggers Tragic Loss and Mass Evacuations
Rare Medical Exodus: Gaza Strip's Urgent Healthcare Evacuation Amid Conflict
Rare Medical Evacuation Begins from Gaza Amid Crisis
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: New Evacuations Ordered Amid Rising Casualties