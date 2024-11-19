Thousands Rally in New Zealand Against Treaty Principles Bill

A massive demonstration unfolded in New Zealand as thousands rallied in front of parliament to protest a proposed bill they claim undermines Maori rights. Considered one of the largest protests in the country's history, dissenters argue the legislation could reverse progress made in race relations over recent decades.

The controversial Treaty Principles Bill, introduced by the libertarian ACT New Zealand party, aims for a stricter interpretation of the Treaty of Waitangi, sparking fears among critics of discriminatory implications against non-Indigenous citizens. Despite limited backing for the bill, which lacks sufficient votes to pass, the disapproval showcased public dissatisfaction.

Amid cultural displays and chants of "kill the bill," protesters, including those who engaged in a lengthy hikoi march across the country, presented their opposition through a substantial petition signed by over 200,000 citizens. Political allies, including National and New Zealand First parties, are hesitant to provide further legislative support.

(With inputs from agencies.)