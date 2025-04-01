Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey supports the 'good' Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, originally introduced by Jinnah in 1911. Dubey criticizes Congress for vote-bank politics. Opposition, including SP and AIMIM, opposes the bill, citing appeasement politics and constitutional concerns. Bill debate continues amidst political tensions.
- Country:
- India
The Waqf Amendment Bill has ignited a fierce debate in India's Parliament, with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey advocating for its passage. Dubey argued that the bill, first introduced by Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1911, is necessary for current legal frameworks. However, he accused Congress of exploiting religious divisions for political gain.
Dubey pointed out that separate laws for Hindus and Muslims have historically created division, alleging Congress misled Muslims for electoral benefits. Discussions within the Joint Parliamentary Committee have been heated, with mention of a confrontation involving a bottle incident between members TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and BJP's Jagadambika Pal.
Amidst parliamentary deliberations, opposition parties have voiced strong opposition. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for engaging in appeasement politics, while AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi argued the bill infringes on Muslims' religious freedoms. As the debate unfolds, the political climate remains tense, with strategies being formulated by the INDIA bloc against the bill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vijay Vasanth Fights for Train Fare Concessions in Parliament
Legal Showdown: Germany's Borrowing Plan Stirs Parliamentary Storm
Government's Assurance Fulfillment Boosts Parliamentary Democracy
Vice President Dhankhar's Return: A Warm Parliamentary Welcome After Hospital Recovery
Simultaneous Election Bill Sparks Legal Debate at Parliamentary Meeting