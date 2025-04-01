Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate

The Waqf Amendment Bill has ignited a fierce debate in India's Parliament, with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey advocating for its passage. Dubey argued that the bill, first introduced by Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1911, is necessary for current legal frameworks. However, he accused Congress of exploiting religious divisions for political gain.

Dubey pointed out that separate laws for Hindus and Muslims have historically created division, alleging Congress misled Muslims for electoral benefits. Discussions within the Joint Parliamentary Committee have been heated, with mention of a confrontation involving a bottle incident between members TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and BJP's Jagadambika Pal.

Amidst parliamentary deliberations, opposition parties have voiced strong opposition. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for engaging in appeasement politics, while AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi argued the bill infringes on Muslims' religious freedoms. As the debate unfolds, the political climate remains tense, with strategies being formulated by the INDIA bloc against the bill.

