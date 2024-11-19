Global Health Under Siege: The Ripple Effect of US Aid Policies

As the dust settles from the US election, concerns are mounting about the global impact of potential health policy changes. Much attention has centered around domestic abortion rights, but the international ramifications may be equally significant.

The US is the leading donor for global health aid, contributing $15.8 billion in 2022. A policy decision by President Trump to reinstate the global gag rule could drastically shift the availability of crucial health services worldwide, affecting everything from reproductive health to HIV/AIDS treatment.

Previous iterations of the global gag rule led to a reduction in support for key health services. This not only limits abortion access but also diminishes family planning resources, increases rates of unsafe abortions, and compromises overall public health efforts. Urgent international collaboration is needed to mitigate these impacts.

