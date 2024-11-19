Delhi’s Fight Against Air Pollution: Hospitals Mobilize Experts
The Delhi health department has instructed hospitals to form specialist teams to manage respiratory ailments linked to severe air pollution. Hospitals must monitor, report daily cases, and alert any sudden increase. Teleconsultation services will be offered under Dr. Reena Yadav's supervision due to worsening air quality.
The Delhi government's health department has issued an urgent directive to all city hospitals, instructing them to form specialized teams to combat the growing threat of respiratory ailments caused by the escalating air pollution levels in the capital.
According to officials, hospitals must closely monitor both outpatient and inpatient cases of respiratory issues, sending daily reports to Dr. Govind Mawari, a Senior Scientist at the Centre for Occupational & Environmental Health (COEH). Any unusual spikes in case numbers must be promptly reported.
With Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) persistently at 'severe' levels, the COEH will guide hospitals and analyze trends. Telemedicine support, managed by Dr. Reena Yadav, will ensure around-the-clock availability of specialists for virtual consultations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
