Left Menu

Delhi’s Fight Against Air Pollution: Hospitals Mobilize Experts

The Delhi health department has instructed hospitals to form specialist teams to manage respiratory ailments linked to severe air pollution. Hospitals must monitor, report daily cases, and alert any sudden increase. Teleconsultation services will be offered under Dr. Reena Yadav's supervision due to worsening air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:30 IST
Delhi’s Fight Against Air Pollution: Hospitals Mobilize Experts
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's health department has issued an urgent directive to all city hospitals, instructing them to form specialized teams to combat the growing threat of respiratory ailments caused by the escalating air pollution levels in the capital.

According to officials, hospitals must closely monitor both outpatient and inpatient cases of respiratory issues, sending daily reports to Dr. Govind Mawari, a Senior Scientist at the Centre for Occupational & Environmental Health (COEH). Any unusual spikes in case numbers must be promptly reported.

With Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) persistently at 'severe' levels, the COEH will guide hospitals and analyze trends. Telemedicine support, managed by Dr. Reena Yadav, will ensure around-the-clock availability of specialists for virtual consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024