Left Menu

Iraq Embarks on Historic Census: Shaping Future Development

Iraq launches its first full national census since 1987, aiming to collect demographic data crucial for future development. Past conflicts delayed previous attempts. This census excludes ethnic questions, focusing on religion instead. Results are pivotal for infrastructure and social planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:54 IST
Iraq Embarks on Historic Census: Shaping Future Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq is set to conduct its first comprehensive national census in over 30 years, commencing on Wednesday. This initiative marks a crucial step in gathering demographic data crucial for future national planning and development, according to the Iraqi planning ministry's spokesperson, Abdul Zahra al-Hindawi.

After decades of conflict and political disagreements, the country, now stable, hopes to complete this vital exercise. The last full census occurred in 1987 under Saddam Hussein, while a 1997 census excluded Iraqi Kurdistan. It is essential to avoid politicization, especially in contested areas like Kirkuk.

The census will address religion but omit ethnic or sectarian questions. Conducted over two days, with a national curfew to ensure accuracy, preliminary results will be ready within 24 hours, with final outcomes in two to three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024