Iraq Embarks on Historic Census: Shaping Future Development

Iraq is set to conduct its first comprehensive national census in over 30 years, commencing on Wednesday. This initiative marks a crucial step in gathering demographic data crucial for future national planning and development, according to the Iraqi planning ministry's spokesperson, Abdul Zahra al-Hindawi.

After decades of conflict and political disagreements, the country, now stable, hopes to complete this vital exercise. The last full census occurred in 1987 under Saddam Hussein, while a 1997 census excluded Iraqi Kurdistan. It is essential to avoid politicization, especially in contested areas like Kirkuk.

The census will address religion but omit ethnic or sectarian questions. Conducted over two days, with a national curfew to ensure accuracy, preliminary results will be ready within 24 hours, with final outcomes in two to three months.

