Doctors Without Borders Halts Operations Amid Mounting Violence in Haiti
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has suspended its operations in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, due to escalating violence and threats to its staff from the police. This suspension follows a violent attack on its ambulance and repeated threats against its staff. MSF's decision impacts vital healthcare services in the capital.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Tuesday the suspension of all its operations in and around Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, due to increasing threats and violence directed at its staff by Haitian police members.
The halt in operations, effective from Wednesday and to last "until further notice," follows a recent deadly attack on an MSF ambulance. Subsequent to the attack, MSF reported that police repeatedly intercepted their vehicles and made direct threats, including threats of death and rape, against their staff.
Christophe Garnier, MSF's Haiti mission chief, expressed that despite MSF's long-standing experience working in insecure environments, the direct threat from law enforcement necessitates the suspension of their projects. MSF remains a crucial healthcare provider in Haiti, especially after the 2010 earthquake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
