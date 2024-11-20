Left Menu

Bitcoin Breaks Records Amidst Potential Trump Crypto Era

Bitcoin surged past $94,000 following reports of Donald Trump's social media company pursuing a crypto acquisition, boosting optimism for a crypto-friendly approach under his expected administration. The crypto market's valuation has topped $3 trillion, driven by anticipated favorable policies and significant trading activity.

Updated: 20-11-2024 19:04 IST
Bitcoin soared to a new all-time high, surpassing $94,000, amid speculation surrounding Donald Trump's potential involvement in the cryptocurrency sector. Industry insiders are abuzz following reports that Trump's media firm is negotiating a high-stakes deal with crypto trading company Bakkt.

Expectations of a supportive cryptocurrency environment under Trump's forthcoming presidency have driven Bitcoin's meteoric rise, doubling in value this year alone. The favorable market sentiment is further fueled by meetings between Trump and crypto exchange leaders, as well as the strong debut of Bitcoin options trading on Nasdaq.

The global cryptocurrency market has now reached unprecedented heights, valued at over $3 trillion. This enthusiasm has been reflected in increased inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products, further solidifying the asset's position as a top contender in the financial market.

