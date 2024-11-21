Left Menu

High Stakes: Legal Turmoil Over Oxygen Concentrators

The Delhi High Court declined to dismiss an FIR against Matrix Cellular for allegedly selling defective oxygen concentrators at inflated prices during the 2021 COVID-19 crisis. The ongoing investigation involves charges of exploiting the pandemic, with the firm claiming the equipment adhered to legal standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has declined to quash an FIR against a firm and its officials, accused of selling faulty oxygen concentrators at exorbitant prices during the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic. The legal battle centers on Matrix Cellular International Services Ltd.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma highlighted the premature nature of quashing proceedings as the investigation is still underway. The allegations suggest exploitation of the pandemic's oxygen shortage at a high profit margin, thus necessitating thorough investigation, he noted.

A total of 32 boxes containing oxygen concentrators, thermal scanners, and masks were found in a Delhi restaurant. The firm's CEO, Gaurav Khanna, was arrested but released on bail, while they maintain their sales adhered to legal and urgent cooperative standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

