Oncologists Advise Against Unproven Cancer Remedies

Tata Memorial Hospital oncologists caution against halting cancer treatments for unproven remedies following Navjot Singh Sidhu's claims about his wife's recovery. Experts emphasize the absence of scientific evidence for dietary changes, urging patients to seek proven medical treatments and consult specialists for early cancer detection and effective care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:06 IST
Oncologists at Tata Memorial Hospital have issued a warning, advising cancer patients not to abandon proven treatments for unverified remedies. This comes in light of recent claims by former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, stating his wife Navjot Kaur overcame stage 4 cancer through dietary and lifestyle changes.

Dr. C S Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, along with 262 current and former oncologists from the institution, addressed these claims in a statement posted on X. They clarified that there is no robust evidence supporting the notion that avoiding dairy, consuming turmeric, and neem can cure cancer.

The statement implores the public to seek advice from qualified cancer specialists and highlights the importance of early detection and standard treatments like surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Dr. Pramesh emphasized that Navjot Kaur's recovery can be attributed to established medical interventions, not the unscientific remedies suggested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

